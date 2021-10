Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 2,384 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.



According to the state health bulletin, the state has 29,560 active cases.

The state saw 2,343 more recoveries and the recovery rate stands at 97.38 per cent. The case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The bulletin said that 35 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

India reported 18,987 new COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)