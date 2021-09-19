Maharashtra reports 3,413 new COVID-19 infections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 3,413 new COVID-19 infections of which Mumbai logged 420 fresh cases, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday.



Due to this virus, the state mounted its total count of infections to 65,21,915 including 42,955 active cases.

The cumulative recoveries were at 63,36,887 with 8,326 recoveries for today.

Mumbai reported 523 fresh recoveries today. Following this, the recovery rate is at 97.16 per cent in the state.

However, the total death toll in the state rose to 1,38,518 including 49 fresh fatalities. Of this, the capital city logged five deaths. With this, the case fatality rate is at 2.12 per cent. At present, Mumbai has 4,629 active cases. 7,38,105 total infections were reported till date in the capital city with a total death toll of 16,053 here.

After the discovery of a new strain of the COVID-19 variant C.1.2, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the first week of September made the RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport from September 3. (ANI)

