Maharashtra reports 47,827 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 47,827 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case count in the state has reached 29,04,076 including 3,89,832 active cases and 55,379 fatalities.



State Health Department said that of the total active cases, 57,687 are in Mumbai. The death toll in the metropolis stands at 11,727.

Pune has 70,851 active cases. The city has reported 8,373 deaths and 4,74,141 recoveries

After a meeting held on Friday over the deteriorating coronavirus situation in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that if the current situation prevails, he cannot rule out imposing a lockdown in the state.

"I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. People have become complacent. Till now, we have administered 65 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses including 3 lakh vaccine doses yesterday. Even after vaccination, some people are getting infected because they stop wearing masks,' Thackeray said.

He further said that the state aimed to conduct 2.5 lakh RT-PCR tests daily.

"In a couple of days, strict restrictions will be issued to curb COVID-19. If the number of cases keeps increasing, there could be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure in the next 15-20 days," he added. (ANI)

