Maharashtra reports 55,411 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): As many as 55,411 new COVID-19 cases, 53,005 recoveries and 309 deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.



According to the state Health Department, the total count of cases has reached 33,43,951, including 27,48,153 recoveries and 57,638 deaths.

The state has 5,36,682 active cases.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 9,327 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases has gone up to 5,10,225, including 91,108 active cases. The death toll in the city stands at 11,959.

Nagpur district reported 5,131 new COVID-19 cases, 2837 recoveries and 65 deaths, in the last 24 hours, according to Civil Surgeon Nagpur.

The total count of cases in the district now stands at 2,71,355, including 2,14,073 recoveries and 51,576 active cases. The death toll has gone up to 5,706. (ANI)

