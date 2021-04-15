Maharashtra reports 61,695 fresh COVID-19 cases, 349 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Maharashtra continued to report grim COVID-19 figures on Thursday with 61,695 new COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours.



As per the state health department, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 36,39,855, including 29,59,056 recoveries and 59,153 deaths.

There are currently 6,20,060 active cases in the states, the highest in any state.

A total of 2,30,36,652 samples were tested for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Of the total new cases, 8,217 infections were reported from Mumbai. The city also reported 49 deaths and 10,097 recoveries. The cases tally here stands at 5,53,159, including 85,494 active cases.

Pune reported as many as 1,12,923 cases while Thane reported 83,183 new infections.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a series of 'strict restrictions' in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted. (ANI)

