Maharashtra reports 6,281 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 6,281 new COVID-19 cases, 2,567 discharges, and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.



With this, the total cases in the state increased to 20,93,913 including 48,439 active cases and 19,92,530 total recoveries.

The death toll in the state mounted to 51,753 including the new deaths.

Mumbai reported 897 new COVID-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and three deaths, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation today.

Meanwhile, the total cases in the city escalated to 3,18,207 including 6,900 active cases and 2,99,206 total recoveries. The total deaths surged to 51,753 including the new deaths.

India reported as many as 13,993 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,77,387 including 1,43,127 active cases and 1,06,78,048 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,56,212 with the loss of 101 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry, 1,04,49,942 vaccine doses were given through 2,20,877 sessions till Friday evening.

Following a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amaravati, district collector Shailesh Naval on Thursday announced a lockdown in the district.

"Owing to rising cases, lockdown declared in Amravati District from Saturday 8 pm to Monday 7 am," Naval told reporters.

"I advise all the people of the district to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines failing which strict action will be taken by the concerned authorities," he added.

Following this information, the Yavatmal district also tightened its COVID-19 restrictions the same day. (ANI)

