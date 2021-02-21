Maharashtra reports 6,971 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 21,00,884 with the addition of new cases. The death toll in the state has risen to 51,788 with the addition of 35 new deaths.



A total of 19,94,947 people have recovered from the virus in the state as of today, with 2,417 additional recoveries in the state. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 52,956.

Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

In a video address, Thackeray said, "Do you want lockdown? The next eight days will decide. Maharashtra has reported around 7,000 COVID cases today. If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules."

With the reference to the state government's campaign against COVID-19 'my family, my responsibility', the chief minister introduced a new slogan "I am responsible".

Meanwhile, as many as 14,264 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday. (ANI)

