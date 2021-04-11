Maharashtra reports record 63,294 Covid cases, 349 deaths

By 63,294 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): COVID-19 cases continued to increase at an alarming rate in Maharashtra with as many as 63,294 new infections and 349 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 34,07,245.



There are now 5,65,587 active cases in the state. A total of 27,82,161 recoveries and 57,987 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Out of the total cases, 91,100 were reported from Mumbai, 74,335 from Thane, and 1,09,590 from Pune.

The state capital Mumbai reported 9,989 new cases.

With 34,008 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in the state is 81.65 per cent.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting via video conferencing with the state COVID19 Task Force, discussions regarding various issues including availability of beds, use of Remdesivir, and imposition of restrictions took place, the Chief Minister's Office informed. (ANI)

