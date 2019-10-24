Maharashtra results show people want somebody who will deliver superior results: Supriya Sule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Speaking on the assembly election results, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Thursday stated that this mandate clearly shows that people want somebody who will deliver superior results.



"Today the country is stressed about the economy, unemployment, price rise, and farmers' issues. Core issues are being left out. This mandate clearly tells you that people want somebody who will deliver superior results," said Sule.

"I have absolute gratitude towards people of Maharashtra for showing faith in us," she added.

As per the official trends by the Election Commission, NCP has won 19 seats in Maharashtra and is leading on 34 while Congress has won 19 and is leading on 26 seats. BJP has won 36 and leading on 65 seats while Shiv Sena has won 28 and leading on 30 seats.

Polling for 288 seats of Maharashtra was held on October 21 in a single phase. (ANI)

