Maharashtra seeks Rs 6,813 cr flood assistance from Centre

This would include Rs 4,708 crore for the worst-hit Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts, and Rs 2,105 crore for the coastal Konkan region, Nashik, and other affected districts, he said.

"A proposal for this assistance will be sent to the Centre, and till then the government will spend from the state's corpus. A committee of experts will also be appointed shortly to recommend measures/remedies in case similar situations arise in future," Fadnavis said.

Additionally, he announced that all state ministers will donate a month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.