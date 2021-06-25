Maharashtra sees first death from Delta plus variant of COVID-19

Jalna (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Out of 21 cases of Delta plus variant of COVID-19, one has succumbed to the virus in Maharashtra, informed state health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday.



The 80-year-old patient had co-morbidities, informed the state minister.

Speaking to media persons, Tope said, "Out of 21 Delta Plus COVID-19 variant patients in Maharashtra, one 80-year-old with co-morbidities has died."

"Other patients infected with the new variant are under treatment and recovering. All are in stable condition. Some of them have even recovered from the infection," he added.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 9,677 new COVID-19 cases, 156 deaths and 10,138 recoveries. The recovery rate of the state stands at 95.94 per cent while the case fatality rate is at 2 per cent.

As many as 50 cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been recorded across 11 states in India, government sources said on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry, during a press conference earlier in the day, had informed that as many as 48 Delta Plus cases have been reported in the country, while the government sources told ANI that 50 cases of Delta Plus have been reported.



The sources further said that deaths of two Covid-19 patients positive for the Delta Plus variant have been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far, both of whom had not taken vaccines.



The Delta Plus Covid-19 positive cases reported are from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Karnataka(ANI)

