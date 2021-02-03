Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray launches scheme for startups to help file IT patents

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): In a bid to boost the startup ecosystem in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to innovative startups to file for IT patents.



As per a statement, around 125-150 startups will be supported in the first phase of the scheme with the financial help of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, along with financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakh for quality testing and certification for the startup's ideas.

"There are highly intelligent youths in urban and rural areas of Maharashtra and the Skills Development Department should take up the task of crafting these diamonds," Thackeray was quoted in the statement.

Skills Development Minister Nawab Malik pointed out that the state was ranked second in the India Innovation Index released by the NITI AYOG recently.

"Our goal is to make the state number one in various skill development schemes and startups. A number of schemes have been undertaken for this purpose and new schemes will be added in the future as well. It has been proposed to set up an international standard Center for Skill Development in Mumbai and courses in ITIs are being updated in a timely manner," Malik said. (ANI)

