Maharashtra Youth Congress demands for National Register of Unemployment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Maharashtra Youth Congress on Thursday launched a campaign against the "unemployment crisis" in the country and demanded the creation of a National Register of Unemployment (NRU) instead of CAA or NRC.

"CAA and NRC are being brought forward by the ruling BJP to divert people's attention from the government's failures on its economic policies and employment generation. The youth of India don't need CAA, NRC, instead, the Youth needs National Register of Unemployment (NRU)," said



Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe on Thursday, according to a release.

It also alleged that BJP is working on the agenda of privatisation and on cutting down government jobs.

"Unemployment in India is highest in 45 years according to NSSO figures and at least two out of every five young Indians are unemployed or have no training. BJP is working on its agenda of privatisation and cutting down government jobs," the statement added.

It also accused the Central government of withholding the recruitment process on many vacancies.

Urging people to come forward, the Youth Congress also released a toll-free number on which any unemployed Indian can give a missed call to show their support and demand the creation of NRU. (ANI)

