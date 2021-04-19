Maharashtra's Covid 'rage' cools, but active cases increase

After a new record of 68,631 new cases on April 18, the state notched 58,924 new cases, taking its tally to 38,98,262.

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) A day after setting new records, Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases and fatalities fell significantly on Monday though the number of active cases spiked, health officials said.

The state fatalities plummeted from up from the record highest 503 (April 18) to 351, taking the toll to 60,824 -- the worst in the country.

The trend reflected even in Mumbai which notched its lowest daily tally by adding 7,381 new infections, down from 8,468 a day earlier - and the tally shot up to 586,867 till date, 14 days after it notched the highest daily spike of 11,206 cases on April 4.

With 58 deaths, the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital went up from to 12,412.

On the brighter side, a total of 52,412 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total of recoveries to 31,59,240, and the recovery rate slightly improved from 80.92 per cent on Sunday to 81.04 per cent.

The death rate again dropped from 1.58 per cent a day earlier to 1.56 per cent now, but the number of active cases increased to 676,520.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded a drop in new cases at 15,623, considerably lower than the peak of 19,953 (April 11) - taking up the tally to 12,19,641, while the death toll rose to 21,792.

Of the day's fatalities, Mumbai led with 58, while there were 43 deaths in Nashik, 39 in Ahmednagar, 23 in Thane, 21 in Nanded, 19 each in Osmanabad and Gondia, 15 in Raigad, 12 in Satara, 11 each in Amravati and Nagpur, 10 in Latur, nine in Solapur, eight each in Aurangabad and Akola, seven each in Raigad and Parbhani, six in Pune, five in Jalgaon, four in Sindhudurg, three each in Dhule, Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Chandrapur, two in Washim, and one each in Kolhapur and Sangli.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation increased to 37,43,968, while those shunted to institutional quarantine went up from to 27,081.

