Maharashtra's Directorate of Tourism relocates to spacious office at Nariman Bhavan

Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Tourism and Valsa Nair Singh, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Excise & Civil Aviation, Govt. of Maharashtra graced the inaugural occasion of the Directorate of Tourism's headquarters office. DoT celebrates the grand opening of the office with ribbon cutting by Aditi Tatkare.

Directorate of Tourism is the flagship body of Maharashtra Tourism. Maharashtra government decided to form a separate body, DoT in 2016. DoT and MTDC were operating from one office until recently.

Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Tourism, said, "I heartily congratulate the DoT team. We have been thinking of setting up an independent office for DoT since a while and I am glad that we have a headquarters office now. This move will further help DoT to promote Maharashtra's tourism opportunities to our national and international stakeholders. The new office will ensure effective implementation of State's tourism programmes and policies. I wish huge success and luck to the entire DoT staff.

At the inauguration, Valsa Nair Singh, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Excise & Civil Aviation, Govt. of Maharashtra, said, "It is a great achievement to set up a new office during Covid times. We are hopeful that this independent office will continue to drive our tourism development opportunities and promote Maharashtra Tourism to greater heights of success. I congratulate the entire staff of DoT for the office".

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhananjay Sawalkar, Director of Directorate of Tourism, said, "We pride ourselves on providing a welcoming and energizing environment in our new office. It was decided to set up an independent office for DoT in 2019 and we started looking for the same as we have been steadily expanding our employee strength. This office will allow us to provide an even better work environment and experience for our employees."

--IANS

san/in