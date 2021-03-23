Maha's Covid deaths again touch 3 digits, 28K new infections

The state registered 132 deaths, after 127 on December 4, taking its toll to 53,589.

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatalities again crossed 3-digit mark, for the first time since December 4, while over 28,000 new cases were recorded on Tuesday, as the state grapples with the "second wave".

A day after crossing the 25 lakh cumulative tally of infections, the state's new infections rose from 24,645 on Monday to 28,699.

Mumbai remained in the 3,000-plus range for the second consecutive day, recording 3,514 new cases, taking its tally to 369,451, and 11,604 deaths.

The state recovery rate dropped from 89.22 per cent to 88.73 per cent, while the death rate stood at 2.12 per cent, and the number of active cases jumped up to 230,641.

Pune led with 19 new fatalities, while there were 13 deaths each in Nashik and Nagpur, nine each in Thane and Nanded, eight in Mumbai, seven in Amravati, six in Yavatmal, five in Palghar, four each in Raigad, Nandurbar, Solapur, Beed, Wardha, and Chandrapur, three each in Ahmednagar, Sangli, Parbhani, and Akola, two each in Aurangabad, and Latur, and one each in Dhule, Satara, and Osmanabad.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation shot above the million mark to 11,77,265 while those shunted to institutional quarantine increased to 11,887 on Tuesday.

