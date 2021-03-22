Maha's Covid tally crosses 25 lakh, MMR tally 8 lakh plus

The state recorded 24,645 new infections, considerably down from Sunday's record high of 30,535 and 58 deaths, much lower than Sunday's 99, taking up the state tally to 25,04,327, and toll to 53,457 respectively - both highest in the country.

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Covid-19 cases tally crossed the 25 lakh mark while Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) surpassed the 8 lakh figure on Monday, though the day's infections and deaths came down markedly as the state grapples with the "second wave", health officials said.

For the third time this week, Mumbai's new infections figures shot up above 3,000 mark but at 3,262, were lower than the Sunday peak of 3,779, taking up the city total to 365,937 cases and 11,596 fatalities.

Adding another 6,212 new cases, the MMR tally zoomed up from 794,983 to 801,195 on Monday.

Tthe state recovery rate came down from 89.32 per cent to 89.22 per cent, while the death rate stood at 2.13 per cent, compared with 2.15 per cent a day earlier, and the number of active cases jumped up from 210,120 to 215,241.

The number of people sent to home isolation shot above the million mark, jumping up from 969,867 to 10,63,077 while those shunted to institutional quarantine increased from 9,601 to 11,092 on Monday.

--IANS

qn/vd