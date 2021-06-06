Maha's Covid toll crosses 1 lakh mark, tally overtakes France

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Maharashtra's Covid-19 death toll crossed the one lakh mark while continuing to remain on the higher side, even as fresh infections for the day kept falling, health officials said on Sunday.

With 681 fatalities declared for the day, the state reached the six-digit figure, with the toll touching 100,130, which is not only highest among all states in India, but brings it on par with six other countries in the world having recorded deaths above the one lakh level, though three of them are in the one million (10 lakh) plus bracket.