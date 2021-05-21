Maha's Covid toll shoots up to 1,263, but new infections drop

Compared with 738 deaths on Thursday, the state fatalities shot upto 1,263 including 708 old deaths, overtaking the previous peak of 1,035 deaths on April 28, to send the toll rising to 86,618.

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Maharashtra's Covid-19 deaths shot up by 1,263 - the highest till date, including old fatalities, taking the toll past the 86,000 mark, while new infections remained below the 30,000 level, health officials said on Thursday.

The number of fresh cases dipped from 29,911 on Thursday to 29,644, taking the tally above the 55 lakh mark, to 55,27,092.

In Mumbai, the new infections dropped from 1,433 on Thursday to 1,415, taking its tally to 694,200 till date, while deaths fell from 59 on Thursday to 54, taking the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital to 14,464.

The number of active cases in the state fell from 383,253 to 367,121 now.

Again surpassing the number of daily infections, 44,493 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 50,70,801, while the recovery rate further improved from 91.43 per cent to 91.74 per cent.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - saw new cases rise from 3,767 to 3,780, sending the case-load above the 15 lakh mark to 15,01,382, while with 96 more deaths, the toll stood at 26,614.

Of the day's deaths (including previous fatalities), Pune led with 63 deaths, while there were 54 in Mumbai, 39 in Solapur, 28 in Kolhapur, 27 in Sangli, 26 in Aurangabad, 24 in Nagpur, 23 in Satara, 22 each in Ahmednagar and Osmanabad, 21 in Ratnagiri, 20 each in Raigad and Beed, 16 each in Thane and Nashik, 15 in Wardha, 14 in Sindhudurg, 13 in Amravati, 10 each in Jalgaon, Jalna, and Parbhani, nine each in Latur and Akola, seven each in Yavatmal and Chandrapur, six each in Palghar and Nanded, five in Nandurbar, four each in Dhule, Hingoli, and Washim, and one in Gondia.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 27,94,457, while those shunted into institutional quarantine totalled 20,946.

