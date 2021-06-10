Maha's Covid toll shoots up to new peak, cases also go up

Against 461 deaths declared on Wednesday, the state has revealed its highest-ever - fatalities, at 1,915, comprising 393 new, and 1,522 earlier deaths, surpassing the previous peak of 1,377 deaths on June 4, and taking its toll to 103,748.

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Maharashtra's Covid-19 death toll catapulted by a whopping 1,915 - a new high - while new infections shot above the 11,000 mark after five days, health officials said on Thursday.

The number of fresh cases rose from 10,989 on Wednesday to 12,207, and the state tally climbed to 58,76,087.

However, Mumbai, for the 14th consecutive day, saw new infections remain below the 1,000 level, dropping from 785 on Wednesday to 655, and the city tally rose to 713,495. Deaths fell from 27 to 22, with total fatalities in the country's commercial capital rising to 15,055.

The number of active cases dropped from 161,864 to 160,693, while 11,449 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 56,08,753, and the recovery rate remained stable at 95.45 per cent for the second day.

The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded 2,058 cases, taking the total to 15,56,872 and with 145 more deaths, the toll reached 29,339.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 10,76,165, while those in institutional quarantine totalled 6,384.

--IANS

qn/vd