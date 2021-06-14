Maha's new Covid infections drop below 10K, deaths stay high

Compared with the peak of 2,771 deaths declared on Sunday, the state revealed 1,592 fatalities (comprising 200 new, and 1,392 earlier deaths), taking its toll to 112,696.

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Maharashtra's Covid-19 deaths remained in the higher range even as new infections dropped below the 10,000 level, and the number of patients cured increased, health officials said here on Monday.

The number of fresh cases dropped from 10,442 on Sunday to 8,120, sending the tally to 59,17,121 now.

In Mumbai, for the 18th consecutive day, new infections remained below the four figure level, decreasing from 695 on Sunday to 530, to send the city tally to 716,190 till date. Daily deaths remained stable at 19 for the second day, and the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital rose to 15,202.

The number of active cases fell from 155,588 to 147,354 now, while 14,732 fully cured patients -- higher than the number of fresh infections -- returned home, taking the total to 56,54,003 and the recovery rate rising from 95.44 per cent to 95.55 per cent.

The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar,and Raigad districts - recorded a fall in new cases from 2,056 to 1,457, sending its caseload rising to 15,64,779 and with 30 more deaths, the toll rose to 30,601.

Meanwhile, the number of people in home isolation stood at 949,251 now, and of those in institutional quarantine at 5,997.

