Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi to visit Sabarmati Ashram today, to felicitate cleanliness workers

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad later today to take part in a Swachh Bharat programme on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister shared his itinerary on Twitter and announced that efforts made by scores of cleanliness workers will be recognized at the event.



"Today, on #GandhiJayanti, I will be in Ahmedabad for a special Swachh Bharat Diwas Programme on the banks of the Sabarmati. During the programme, we would recognise the commendable work of several Swachhagrahis who have worked round the clock to fulfill Gandhi Ji's dream," he said.

"From Ahmedabad, a city closely associated with beloved Bapu, we will showcase our efforts towards creating a Swachh Bharat and derive strength to continue working on the tenets shown by Gandhi Ji. We will be lauding those involved in plastic waste cleaning Shramdan. #Gandhi150," he added.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to participate in a cultural Navratri event in the city.

"I will also join a cultural Navratri event in the city. The vibrant culture of Gujarat is on full display during Navratri! If you have not experienced this festival in Gujarat, you must do so!," he said. (ANI)