Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary: Yeddyurappa to conduct video conference meeting with Amit Shah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's national working president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with him today through video conference to discuss plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

He further stated that the discussions on reducing traffic fines will also be held with the two leaders and added that "a small amount of traffic fines will be rolled out soon in the state."



The meeting is scheduled to be held at 4:30 pm. The Home Minister will be joining the meeting from BJP headquarters here.

During the last parliament session, the party had instructed its lawmakers to carry out 'padayatra' (foot march) to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Independence Day, had urged the citizens to shun the use of single-use plastic on the anniversary which falls on October 2. (ANI)

