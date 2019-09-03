Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: RJD lawmaker demands special 'Gandhi Session' of Parliament

New Delhi [India] Sept 3 (ANI): In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha has requested for a special joint session of Parliament to commemorate and recall Mahatma Gandhi's ideas on his 150th birth anniversary.

"As you are aware that 2018-19 is being officially celebrated as the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Of all the people ever born in this great country, Gandhi is arguably the individual who has most impacted India and its destiny as a sovereign nation in his life as well as in his death," Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP, wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister.



Jha further suggested that the special joint session of Parliament on October 2, 2019 should be followed by five committed days to recall Mahatma Gandhi's ideas and values.

"I am writing to suggest as well as request you that special joint session of the Parliament to be convened on the October 2, 2019 to honour the memory and Legacy of the father of the nation followed by five committed days to recall Gandhian ideas and values while there are various continuing ways for celebrating the Mahatma 's birth anniversary, the most appropriate way for a grateful Nation to show it is respect to the Mahatma is through a special and committed session of the Parliament." Jha wrote.

During his monthly radio address to the nation, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He also spoke about the initiative during the Independence Day address, urging people to join the movement. (ANI)