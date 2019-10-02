Mahatma Gandhi's appeal and impact go beyond frontiers of any nation: WB Governor Dhankhar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi's appeal and impact are beyond the frontiers of any nation, said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Wednesday.

"Let us not cage Gandhi in politics, region or country, as his appeal, impact and motivation force go beyond the frontiers of any nation and the whole world is in the salutation of the Mahatma," Dhankhar told reporters.He was speaking to the reporters after planting samplings in his garden along with the First Lady to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi."Today is the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, who impacted the whole world at a memorable level. We must believe in the great values of Mahatma whether about environment, peace or non-violence," he added.As the Governor of West Bengal, he said that he would do everything to propagate the values of Gandhi and the state will be peaceful, non-violent and on development trajectory."I as the first citizen, first servant and the first Governor born in Independent India for West Bengal will do everything in my control to propagate great sublime value in which Mahatma believed," he said."The greatest achievement of Mahatma was that he first practiced and then preached. I am sure that West Bengal will be peaceful, non-violent and on development trajectory. Divisive forces should come to an end," he added. (ANI)