Mahatma Gandhi's principal still relevant today: Prahlad Singh Patel

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts are relevant even today.

"Gandhi will always be relevant. He said that there is no advantage of politics without principles. His principles should be followed by the people to make a good society," he told ANI on the eve of 150th Gandhi Jayanti.



He said that Gandhi talked about cleanliness. "Tomorrow, a campaign for cleanliness and one against polythene use will begin," he said.

Patel said that we will be able to end single-use plastic successfully after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call.

On Opposition's allegations politicizing Gandhi, he said: "Gandhi had said that every person living below has to be brought up to par. Deendayal and Lohia have also said that. Prime Minister Modi has worked to materialize Gandhi ji's thoughts and provided water to every person, electricity to every person, house to every person, gas to every person."

Singer Kailash Kher who was also present there said that these children will take Gandhi's principles to everyone. (ANI)

