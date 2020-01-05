Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Gujarat's Amreli district

Amreli (Gujarat) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by unknown miscreants near Hari Krishna lake in the Lathi police station area of the Amreli district.



The incident took place on Friday night following which the locals complained to the police.

The statue was installed near the Hari Krishna lake by Surat-based diamond merchant Savjibhai Dholakiya through his foundation.

Meanwhile, police have begun their investigations to nab the culprits and have assured strict action against those found guilty.

"This is likely the work of anti-social elements. The culprits shall be nabbed soon and will not be spared," Sub-Inspector (SI) YP Gohil of the Lathi police station told reporters here.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)