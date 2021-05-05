Mahatma Gandhi's Personal Secretary Kalyanam passes away

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Ninety nine year old V.Kalyanam, the former Personal Secretary of Mahatma Gandhi has died here due to old age related illness.

Born in Shimla in 1922, Kalyanam was Gandhi's Secretary between 1944-48 when the latter was assassinated. He passed away on Tuesday.

Kalyanam had said he was close to the spot where Gandhi was shot dead.