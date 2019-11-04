Mahila Congress chief hits out at economic policies

Kolkata, Nov 4 (IANS) The All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev on Monday accused the BJP-ruled Central government of pushing the country into "virtual economic emergency", and creating a "balloon of lies".

"In spite of landing the nation into a virtual economic emergency, where the growth rate is sliding and the unemployment rate is the highest in the last 45 years, the government is in a constant denial mood," Dev told mediapersons here.

She also lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government, saying it was "shameful" that people of the state have to migrate in large numbers in search of employment.

"Every year the Chief Minister organises business summits, but these do not produce any concrete results in terms of investment and jobs. "It is shameful for the state government that people from this state migrate in thousands to other states in search of jobs," she said. Commenting on the controversy over state surveillance through WhatsApp, she said: "How can a government be at ease when the phones of its people are spied upon? It shows the present government might be a part in the whole conspiracy". State Congress president Somen Mitra announced that to highlight the issues relating to the economic slowdown, the party would hold a demonstration here on November 8. "The programme will emphasise the effect of demonetisation in its third year of failure," he said. ssp/prs