Mahila court to decide over Coimbatore IAF sexual assault case investigation on Thursday

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, who is allegedly accused of sexually assaulting his female officer, will be present before the additional Mahila court in Coimbatore on Thursday, and the court will decide whether his case should be transferred to the IAF for conducting the probe.



According to police, The IAF officer, Amitesh (29), was arrested by the Coimbatore police for allegedly sexually assaulting his 27-year-old female colleague on September 25.

The police said that the woman officer was not satisfied by the action taken by the IAF against Amitesh, so she decided a complaint with the police two weeks ago.

According to the complaint, the woman had come to Air Force College for training and the assault took place inside her room at the Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore's Redfields.

She got injured while playing a sport. After taking administering medication, she went to sleep in her room, and when she woke up she found that she had been sexually assaulted, said the complaint.

Kumar, who is a flight lieutenant, was arrested by the Coimbatore All-Women police on September 25 after he surrendered before the district judge court. The accused, a native of Chhattisgarh, was presented before the court on September 27 and his custody was extended for two more days.

However, N Sundaravadivelu, Amitesh's lawyer, said that the police do not have jurisdiction in matters relating to the armed forces personnel. "Such cases can only be heard by a defense court," the lawyer said.

Police have said the issue of jurisdiction is being discussed. As Amitesh has been produced before the additional mahila court, Magistrate Thilageswari will be hearing the case. (ANI)

