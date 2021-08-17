'Mahila Shakti Kendra' organized awareness program for tribal women in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK), District Level Centre for Women in Anantnag on Tuesday, organized an awareness camp on women-centric schemes for tribal women's at far-flung areas of Pahalgam block of Anantnag district.



Speaking to ANI, Nodal Officer of MSK, Anantnag, Peerzada Zahoor said, "the government offers various of programmes for women, adolescent girls, and female children to help with skill and socioeconomic development, health and nutrition, digital literacy, and financial empowerment."

"The objective of such camps is to provide basic information to potential women beneficiaries at their homes and to ensure their enrollment in various beneficiary-oriented, welfare, and self-employment programmes," Zahoor added.

"During the awareness camp resource persons from the Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Health, Handicrafts and Handloom, Horticulture, Agriculture, Industries and Commerce, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and other departments informed the participants about their respective women welfare schemes and elaborated on them in simple terms," he added.

"The Camp has been set-up by Mahila Shakti Kendra, and they here have made us aware the about various schemes given by the government, we got the knowledge of the schemes that are for women where we can earn while we work from Home. In this region there are many educated and uneducated tribal women who can avail these schemes and can be empowered through the schemes which we were introduced today by the Kendra," said Zareena Jan, a participant in the camp.

Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK) centres are playing a vital role between the villages, blocks, district and UT level in facilitating women centric schemes and also give a foothold for the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (BBBP) scheme at the district level. The main purpose of holding this awareness camp was to aware tribal women's of various schemes meant for them.

The participants applauded the organizers for their initiative and hoped that similar events would continue to benefit women living in remote and far-flung areas. (ANI)

