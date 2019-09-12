Mahmood Madani condemns attempts by Pak to project Indfan Muslims are against country

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader Mahmood Madani on Thursday condemned attempts by Pakistan to project in international fora that Indian Muslims were against India.

"Pakistan is trying to project in international fora that India Muslims are against India. We condemn this act of Pakistan. Indian Muslims are with their country," he said addressing a press conference here."We have passed a resolution today that Kashmir is an integral part of India. There will be no compromise with the security and integrity of our country. India is our country and we stand by it," he added.Madani said "we may have differences on several issues within the countr but when it comes to the nation, we all are one"."Some enemy forces are trying to project that Muslims and other people of the country are going separate ways. We strongly reject such ideas. There can be no compromise on security and integrity of the country," he said.The Jamiat leader also said they have advised the Madarsas to develop such a system that when children graduate from there, they should have at least senior secondary level certification.Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind passed a resolution asserting that Kashmir is an integral part of India and that Kashmiri are our compatriots. (ANI)