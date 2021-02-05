Maid injures 3 kin of CRPF officer, commits suicide in Ranchi

Police said Saloni Horo, 45, attacked CRPF Commandant Jagat Anand Surin's seven-year-old son Priyank, 78-year-old mother Apis Surin and 80-year-old mother-in-law Subhani Horo on Thursday evening at their house in Edahatu area under Bariatu police station.

Ranchi, Feb 5 (IANS) A maid employed at the house of a CRPF Commandant seriously injured three family members by battering them with a steel rod before committing suicide, police said on Friday.

Hearing the screams of family member, labourers working at the site caught hold of the maid and locked her in a room. The injured persons were rushed to a private hospital, where their condition was said to be serious.

Police said when the Central Reserve Police Force officer returned home from hospital on Thursday night he found her hanging from a ceiling fan.

"Saloni was working at our home for the last 7 to 8 years. Four days ago, she had gone into depression. We took her to the Central Institute of Psychiatry for treatment, after which doctors gave her medicines and advised us to keep her at home," the officer told reporters.

The entire crime was captured on CCTVs installed at the house, wherein Saloni is seen trying to attack the officer's daughter who manages to escape. Later, the maid attacked other family members.

