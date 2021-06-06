Main accused in Aligarh hooch tragedy held

Aligarh (UP), June 6 (IANS) Rishi Sharma, the key accused in the Aligarh hooch tragedy which has claimed at least 35 lives, was arrested from near Bulandshahr border, early on Sunday morning.

Rishi Sharma carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said, "In a major breakthrough in the hooch incident, key accused and Rs 1 lakh rewardee Rishi Sharma has been arrested from near Bulandshahr border. Earlier, the police had arrested accused Vipin Yadav, who had Rs 50,000 reward on his head, and Rishi Sharma's brother Munish Sharma, carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head in this case."