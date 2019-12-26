Main culprit in case of GST fraud leading to tax evasion of Rs 241 crore arrested

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): The Anti-Evasion wing of CGST Delhi South Commissionerate on Thursday arrested the main culprit in the case of fake invoicing and GST fraud leading to tax evasion of approximately Rs 241 crores, according to a release by the PIB.

"The Anti-Evasion wing of CGST Delhi South Commissionerate has discovered today yet another case of fake invoicing and GST fraud alongside a new modus operandi of defrauding the exchequer by exploiting the facility of refunds given for inverted duty structure," the release read.

"Over 120 entities who are involved in the transactions have come to light so far, involving fake invoicing of Rs 1,600 crores and tax evasion of Rs 241 crore," it added.

According to the release, the investigation unearthed a racket involved in "creating bogus firms, issuing fake invoices and bogus e-way bills to generate and encash tax credits."

The accused was arrested and produced before a judicial magistrate from where he was sent to 10 days judicial custody.

The racketeer had created several firms on the basis of unauthorised access to identity documents of various persons. (ANI)

