Main money exchange market reopens in Kabul, crowds remain outside banks

"Sarai Shahzada private exchange market reopened on Saturday after Da Afghanistan Bank, or central bank on September 2 announced that the market would start operation soon," a money exchange dealer, Najibullah, told Xinhua news agency.

Kabul, Sep 5 (IANS) The main money exchange market in Kabul has reopened, 10 days after the Taliban takeover as a banking crisis still exists in the war-torn country, a local source said.

The foreign currency exchange rates are still in fluctuation as the rates are not stable and change frequently during the day, he said.

"One US dollar was traded between 87 and 89 afghani after reopening of the market on Saturday morning. Before Taliban takeover 10 days ago one dollar was equal to 79 afghani," Najibullah said.

The nearby business hub, Kabul's Mandawi, has also opened, however, business and daily working are not good as the central part of the capital city hasn't returned to normal with crowds remaining.

There are few customers at the business centre, he said.

"There is a huge banking crisis in the country now. Long lines of people stand outside main branches of government-run and private banks around the city every day.

The branches of the banks do not open so far. People cannot withdraw their money, they only get $200 or 20,000 afghani on weekly basis as ordered by the central bank," he said.

The private Western Union and Money Gram, two money transfer service agencies, also resumed their operations in most of Afghanistan's 34 provinces on September 3 and people can now get money from abroad, according to local media reports.

--IANS

ksk/