Main stage collapses during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Jind

Jind (Haryana) [India], February 3 (ANI): The main stage, on which Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait and other farmer union leaders were standing, collapsed during the "Kisan mahapanchayat" in Haryana's Jind on Wednesday.



Tikait and several other leaders of various farmer unions had reached a sports stadium of Kandela village in Jind to address the "Kisan mahapanchayat".

The mahapanchayat was organised by the Haryana khaps in view of the ongoing farmers' protest.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

