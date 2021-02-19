Mainland-made Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Feb 19 (IANS) The first batch of mainland-manufactured Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Hong Kong on Friday afternoon, which, as the first vaccines available here, will enable the financial hub to start inoculating its residents next week.

Produced by Sinovac Biotech, the inactivated vaccine was approved for emergency use by the government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday, the Xinhua news agency reported.