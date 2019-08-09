Mainland vs north-east India debate manufactured: Singh

"It is time the northeastern states stopped bemoaning what Delhi has not done for the region over the years," he said.

He was addressing the curtain raiser of the year-long Platinum Jubilee celebration of daily The Shillong Times.

The year-long celebration on 'Save Environment' theme was formally launched by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

"The debate about mainland India and hinterland (north-east) is not based on a reality but a manufactured one, in the present context. I can say with all the confidence that the rest of India gets to learn more from the northeastern states than the region needs to learn from the rest of India. Time demands that we equip ourselves in whatever way possible to keep pace with the changing time," Singh said.

Stating that entrepreneurs from the rest of India and abroad are turning towards the northeastern states for investments, the DoNER Minister said: "It is time for entrepreneurs from the north-east to take advantage of 'start-up India' and 'stand-up India' to seize the opportunity and make the difference so that they do not regret later."