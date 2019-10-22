Mainstream leaders have pushed Kashmiri youth towards their death : Satya Pal Malik

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that mainstream leaders of Jammu and Kashmir have pushed the youth of valley down the path of terrorism towards their death while they have kept their own children away from all this.



He was addressing the convocation ceremony of Mata Vaishno Devi University here on Tuesday.





"All those who are called leaders of the society, leaders of religion, Maulvis, members of Hurriyat and mainstream political parties, gave calls and pushed them towards their death. None of the leaders' children has died in terrorism-related incidents. None of their children have gotten into terrorism," said Malik.



"All their children are studying abroad and are well settled. While in Kashmir the children of common men are shown the way of Allah and paradise and are pushed towards death," he said.



The Centre scrapped Article 370 on August 5 bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Following which several mainstream leaders were detained and kept under house arrest. The new UT's will come into being on October 31. (ANI)

