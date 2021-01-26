Maintain peace, don't take law in your hands: Delhi Police to farmers

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) As the farmers' protest turned violent and thousands of agitators entered the national capital, the Delhi Police appealed to them to maintain peace.

"We request the farmers not to take law in their hands and maintain peace," said a senior police officer.

Hundreds of farmers on tractors reached ITO, which is over 2 kms from India Gate, after breaking police barricades at multiple spots. The farmers tried to make their way towards the India Gate and Rajpath in defiance of the set guidelines and agreement with the Delhi Police.