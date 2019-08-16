Maj General dismissed sans pension for sexual harassment

The Major General, serving in the Assam Rifles in the Northeast, was conveyed the order on Friday. The court martial orders had been signed by General Rawat earlier in July.

"The alleged incident of sexual harassment had taken place in late 2016 when the officer was attached to Chandimandir under the Western Command of the Indian Army. The officer had denied the allegations levelled against him," said an army officer.

The Major General was intimated about the sentencing by the 2 Corps Commander on Friday.

In December 2018, a General Court Martial had recommended the dismissal of the Major General following allegations of sexual harassment by a woman officer of the rank of a Captain. Sources said the court martial proceedings had been presided over by an officer of the rank of Lieutenant General and had six Major Generals as its members. The Major General had been charged under Section 69 (conduct unbecoming of an officer) of the Army Act apart from Section 354 of Indian Penal Code (outraging the modesty of a woman). As per sources, the woman officer of the Judge Advocate General branch of the Army had submitted a written complaint about the sexual harassment and the court proceedings had begun against him in June 2018.