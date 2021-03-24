'Majestic' tulip garden in J-K to open for visitors from Thursday: PM Modi

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Prime Minister also urged people to visit the garden whenever they get an opportunity."Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom," PM Modi tweeted."Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.Considered Asia's largest tulip garden, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Kashmir is located on the foothills of the Zabarwan hills range and attracts thousands of tourists from different parts of the world every year.Last year in March, when the department of floriculture fully prepared the garden to welcome visitors, the central government had announced a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)