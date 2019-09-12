Major accidents happen due to good roads: K'taka Deputy CM Karjol

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): In a bizarre statement on road accidents, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said that major accidents happen due to good roads as people drive in high speed.



"Major accidents happen due to good roads where people drive at the speed of 120 to 160 km/h. Majority of accidents occur on highways," said Karjol on Wednesday while addressing media persons here.

Further speaking on when the state government will imply the new provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act in the state, he said that the decision will be taken in a cabinet meeting.

"I don't support levying high fines. We will make a decision on the revision of fines during a cabinet meeting," he said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1. (ANI)

