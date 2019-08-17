Major administrative reshuffle in Odisha, Gagan Dhal appointed OFDC chairman

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): In a major bureaucratic reshuffle by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led BJD government on Saturday reshuffled many IAS officers. Senior IAS officer Gagan Kumar Dhal has been appointed the chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd (OFDC).

Earlier, Dhal was Commissioner, Agriculture Production.

According to a statement, seven other IAS officers were reshuffled. They were Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Sudershan Pal Thakur, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, Mona Sharma, Sanjiv Chopra, Manoj Kumar Mishra, and Rudra Narayan Palai.Mahapatra, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment Department, has been appointed Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary of Planning and Convergence Department. He is allowed to have the additional charge of Working Chairperson, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri.Thakur, Director General of Training Coordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, is allowed to hold the additional charge of Chief Administrator, KBK, Koraput, in addition to his own duties.Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary of School and Mass Education Department, has been appointed Agriculture Production Commissioner vice transfer of Dhal. He is allowed to have the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary of School and Mass Education Department in addition to his own duties.Sharma, Principal Secretary of Rural Development Department, has been allowed to have the additional charge of Principal Secretary of Forest and Environment Department in addition to her own duties.Chopra, Principal Secretary of Industries Department with Additional Charge, Chairman, OMC Limited, is allowed to have the additional charge of Principal Secretary of Home Department in addition to his own duties.IRTS officer Mishra, CRC and Special Secretary of Commerce and Transport Department, has been allowed to have the additional charge of Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department, in addition to his own duties.Palai, Special Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology Department, has been appointed Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department. (ANI)