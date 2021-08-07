Major ammunition haul in West Bengal, 30 countrymade bombs seized by BSF

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 7 (ANI): In a massive ammunition haul, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized a consignment of 30 countrymade bombs from Border Out Post (BoP) Nimtita in West Bengal's Malda district.



The troops of 78th Battallion of the BSF under South Bengal frontier seized these bombs on early Saturday on a real-time intelligence input that smugglers had hidden 30 indigenous bombs at a particular place in Jaladhi Pur Litchi Bagan and the bombs could be used against BSF jawans.

The paramilitary force thwarted the nefarious act of the perpetrators in a joint operation carried out along with the West Bengal Police.

"On August 7, 2021, the vigilant BSF troops under South Bengal Frontier along with local police in the area of Border Out Post Nimtita, 78 Battalion seized 30 country-made bombs from the area of village Jaladhi Pur, Litchi Bagan, Nimtita," BSF said.

As soon as the Intelligence Branch of the BSF got the input and the message was received by the Company Commander, Border Out Post Nimtita, he formed a special team that included the police officers of Samsherganj police station.

In this joint operation, the raiding party conducted a thorough search in the entire area from 12.10 am to 2 am on Saturday and 30 country-made bombs were recovered from the spot.

The seized country-made bombs will be destroyed by the Police Bomb Disposal team by taking away these bombs to the right and safe place, said the BSF.

Vishwabandhu, Officiating Commanding Officer, 78 Battalion stated that this area of his battalion has been very dangerous for duty, where smugglers use sharp weapons, stones, sticks, and country-made bombs on the troops for forcibly smuggling cattle and drugs.

"But the intelligence team of our battalion destroyed the plans of the smugglers before any untoward incident," Vishwabandhu said. (ANI)

