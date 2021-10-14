Major breakthrough by BRO in Arunachal tunnel construction

The tunnel at an altitude of 13,000 feet above sea level would provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang and is being constructed by the 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF).

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) In a major breakthrough amidst the pandemic by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the Sela Tunnel Project in Arunachal Pradesh, the breakthrough blast for the longer tunnel of 1.5 km length was done successfully on Thursday.

The foundation stone of the tunnel project was laid in February 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project comprises of two tunnels of total 2.5 km length and 9 km approach roads.

Despite delays due to Covid, the project has progressed at a fast pace, BRO officials associated with the project told IANS.

Upon completion, the tunnel will be the longest bi-lane tunnel project above the height of 13,000 feet and will reduce the travel time between Tezpur and Tawang by more than an hour.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 687 crore and is expected to be completed in the next three years.

It covers a total distance of 12.04 km and consists of two tunnels of 1,790 and 475 metres each.

