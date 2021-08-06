Major Dhyan Chand's son lauds PM Modi's decision to rename Khel Ratna Award

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): Ashok Kumar, the former Indian hockey player and son of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, on Friday, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision for renaming Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Puruskar.



Appreciating the PM's gesture, Kumar said, "Our PM is not only a supreme political leader but he has also made a special place in the heart of all the players participating in the Olympics by encouraging them throughout the games."

"It is because of his words of motivation that our players performed so well and even brought home medals. I am especially pleased for the men's hockey team winning a medal in Olympics after so long," he added.

Ashok Kumar further said that he would like to thank PM, Ministry for Sports and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for the decision to rename the award to honour Major Dhyan Chand on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Indian National Congress (INC) leader Randeep Surjewala stated that INC welcomes the decision to rename the award but claimed that it was done with the agenda to distract people from the ongoing issues like farmers' protest, pegasus spyware and inflation.

"Rajiv Gandhi will always remain alive in the hearts of people as a hero and a martyr. Major Dhyan Chand was the magician of hockey and the decision to rename the award in his name is welcomed wholeheartedly by Congress. But we will appreciate if PM renames the stadium in his and other BJP leaders' name to honour other players as well," he added. (ANI)

