Major fire breaks out at a building in Kolkata

Kolkata, March 8 (IANS) A major fire broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata's Strand Road area on Monday evening. At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to take the situation under control.

The incident took place at New Koilaghat building on Kolkata's Strand Road. The building housed offices of the Railways. A few people are feared dead in the blaze, sources said.