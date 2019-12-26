Major fire in Delhi, fire personnel prevent casualties

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) An Anaj Mandi-like incident was averted in Delhi after fire personnel rescued at least 40 people on Thursday following a fire that broke out at a four-storey building in east Delhi.

An official said the fire broke out around 2 a.m. at Chandar Nagar in the Krishna Nagar area.

"The basement of the building was a scrap godown. The remaining floors of the building were occupied by people," an official said.

The fire was doused with the help of five fire tenders that were rushed to the spot. All 40 people, who were inside the building at that time, were rescued by the fire personnel.

The scrap godown was full of inflammable material, the official said. sfm/pvn/pgh/bg